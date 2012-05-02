Karla Kay Letcher, 46, passed away in New Orleans, La. on May 31, 2012. She was a lifetime resident of Hay Springs.

Karla was born November 13, 1965 to LaVern and Barbara Hankins in Rushville. She was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church. Karla and Lyndall Letcher were married on September 10, 1988. To this union, two sons were born: Tanner, 20 and Drew, 14.

Karla attended elementary and high school in Hay Springs. She earned an Associate Degree in Business at EWC in Torrington, Wyo. Afterwards, she returned to Hay Springs to work at the ASCS. The majority of her career was as the Administrative Secretary at the Hay Springs Schools. She dedicated a large part of her life enhancing the lives of many students. Her kind, helpful, patient demeanor made her a favorite mentor and friend to numerous children and teachers. She dedicated her time to them and their activities.

Organizing and spending time with her family was always Karla’s priority. Karla’s home was the gathering place for family celebrations and holidays. She had a passion as being a gracious hostess for any occasion. Her sons’ friends were treated as if they were her own and were always welcome. Her generosity was unlimited, she was happiest when she was surrounded by friends and family. Karla was truly loved by everyone; she touched many lives of people of all ages, those she knew very well or even those who were mere acquaintances. She was an outstanding mother, who was very close to her sons. They were her pride and joy and put everybody’s needs ahead of her own.

Karla is survived by her husband Lyndall of Hay Springs; Sons: Tanner of Lincoln, and Drew of Hay Springs; Parents: LaVern and Barbara Hankins of Hay Springs; Sister: Kim Hankins (Jerry McCabe) of Omaha; Grandmother Frances Thyne of Hay Springs, Mother and Father-in-Law Corraine and Alvern Letcher of Hay Springs, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

Funeral services for Karla will be Tuesday, June 5, 2012, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patricks Catholic Church in Chadron, Nebraska with Father Tim Stoner officiating.

Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mirage Flats, Nebraska. A vigil will be held Monday, June 4, 2012, at 7:00 p.m. at the Saint Columbkille with Father James Joseph officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337 is in charge of arrangements.