Gerald Arthur Goodwin, 88 of Valentine, Nebraska passed away Thursday, July 11, 2013 in Rapid City, South Dakota at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

He was born March 1, 1925 to Arthur H and Vera C (Wobig) Goodwin in Cody, Nebraska at the Cody Hotel.

Gerald served in the United States Army with the occupation forces in Japan from 1945 to 1946 as a Military Policeman with the 24th Infantry Division. He was also a 50 year member of the American Legion at Post 240.

On October 23, 1948 Gerald was united in marriage to Inez M Hicks of Martin, South Dakota. Gerald and Inez were married at St. Katherine’s Episcopal Church in Martin, South Dakota. To this union six daughters were born.

Gerald was a Ranch Foreman at the Bowring Ranch, for 10 years, then became Manager of the Farmer’s Co-op Grain Elevator for 10 years, both of Merriman, Nebraska. Gerald was also a Nebraska Brand Inspector for 30 years.

As a lifelong resident of Merriman, Nebraska he was very active in the community and left a lasting impression on all the lives he touched.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Lawrence (Bud) Goodwin, a sister Arlene (Goodwin) Steele and a grandson Justin Phillips.

Survivors include his wife Inez of 64 years, a sister Donna Pedersen of Fruita, Colorado, daughters Linda Guptill (Leroy) of Martin, South Dakota, Vonda Mains (Jeff) of Roscoe, Illinois, Gerry Bermingham (Jack) of Rapid City, South Dakota, Shirley Goodwin of Valentine, Nebraska, Paula Galloway (Ron) of Washington D.C. and Kelli Davis (Rod) of North Platte, Nebraska. Also, 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Services will be held at the new American Legion in Martin, South Dakota at 10:00 am on July 15, 2013. With interment taking place at Martin Community Cemetery, Martin, South Dakota.

Memorials may be sent to Bennett County Funeral Service, Box 65, Martin, South Dakota.