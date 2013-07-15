Gary Lee Burck’s spirit passed into the heavens on January 8, 2013 at the age of 69 from his home in Lake Charles Louisiana. Gary was the second born child to Fred and Winnie Burck of Gordon Nebraska on April 27, 1943.

Gary began his education at age 4 attending kindergarten and continuing on into high school in the Gordon school system. He completed his high school diploma by earning his GED while serving in the US Army.

As a young man, Gary worked summers for his grandparents on the H.O. Henderson ranch and part time with his father building homes.

In the fall of 1960, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army where he spent basic training at Ft. Campbell Kentucky. He then joined the 101st Airborne as a paratrooper and specializing as a Parachutist Rigger and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1963.

Gary worked in many occupations and each one he gave his all. He worked as a machinist at an Army Depot near Modesto CA and also at a sugar plant in Manteca CA. He traveled several years and many miles while driving truck from coast to coast. Gary also earned his auctioneer certificate from Western College of Auctioneering in Billings MT. He never met a stranger and made many friends throughout his travels across the USA. Gary had a love of country music and loved playing his guitar. He spent some time playing and singing with Billy Gibbons and band of Gordon Ne. Gary never took music lessons and was able to play by ear. A back injury forced Gary to retire from the Burlington Railroad where he was a diesel mechanic in the 80’s. He moved to Texas and then on to Louisiana where he was able to spend much of his time fishing, which was a great love of his. During his life, he won many fishing contests and could spin some great tales. Even one in which a fish needed his glasses more than he did.

Gary was preceded in death by his Parents, Winnie Brice and Fred Burck; Grandparents, Harry and Ruth Henderson and Fred and Sophia Burck.

Gary will be missed by his sisters, LeToy Leach of Jefferson TX and Jeanie Keyser and husband Gene of Hanford CA; nieces Paige Keyser and Robin and family, all of California.

Graveside service will be Wednesday July 24th at 2:00 pm at the Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Al Trucano officiating.