Donald Denny Bettelyoun

Donald (Don) Denny Bettelyoun, of Omaha, Neb., passed away June 27, 2013, in Omaha.

He was born May 12, 1934, the oldest of seven children born to Denny Bettelyoun and Mazie LaPoint-Bettelyoun, at Martin, S.D.

He is survived by his siblings, Marvin Duane, Wanda Jean, Narcisse Joseph (Johnny B), Bonnie Lee, and Linn Paul; son, Kelly; daughter, Stacy (William Peters); one grandson, five granddaughters, and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Denny and Mazie Bettelyoun; brother, Grover Dean (Dean); and nephew, Jeffery Dean.

Donald was a member of the Oglala/Lakota Sioux Tribe, Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Air Force Korean era Veteran, and a member of American Legion Post 1.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, July 6, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Braman Morturay, 72nd Street Chapel, Omaha, with military honors by Benson VFW Post 2503 at 3:30 p.m.

