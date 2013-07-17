Duane F. Schupbach passed away peacefully at his home on July 15, 2013 from complications caused by cancer and a stroke. Duane was born on January 11, 1930 in Rushville, Nebraska.

After spending the duration of his childhood in the small midwestern Nebraska town, he enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17 in 1947. He proudly served our country 12 years prior to being accepted into Officer Training School then served an additional 20 distinguished years as an officer. Duane retired as a Lieutenant Commander after 32 years of dedicated military service to the United States of America. His honorable naval career took him to many ports and assignments all over the world to include Asia, North America, Africa and Europe. Duane moved to Carson City, Nev. in 1977 where he continued his professional career as a civilian and was able to use the management training learned in the Navy in several successful business roles.

Duane is survived by his cherished wife and soulmate, Pat Dory-Schupbach; his devoted sister, Cathryn Janssen; his loving daughter, Margie Meiergerd Hubbard and grandchildren, his faith filled daughters and son in-laws, Kelly and David Fluitt and Nanette and Steve Heckler and their children.

Duane was predeceased by his parents, Faye and Hugo Barth and Franklin F. Schupbach; his sisters, Cleo McConnaghey and Bernice Shannon. Duane will be a remembered as a remarkable loving husband and father who lived his life with the utmost integrity, dedication and service.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, July 19, 2013 at 11 a.m. at Pat and Duane’s residence to include a Color Guard in tribute to his military service. Autumn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center.