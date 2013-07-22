Eleanor Myers

Memorial services for Eleanor M. Myers of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Reverend Fred Andersen officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery. Mrs. Myers passed away on July 19, 2013 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs. She was 87.

Leo and Clara Marie Eichenberger Pfisterer raised their three children Walter, Eleanor, and Irene on a farm near Gordon, Nebraska. Eleanor Mae was born on June 15, 1926. After attending country school through the 8th grade, Eleanor moved into Gordon where she graduated from Gordon High School with the class of 1943.

Following graduation, Eleanor worked at the local Five and Dime Store. In January of 1944, she went to Omaha with Doris Poppe where they enrolled for training with Western Union. After completing their course work, Eleanor and Doris worked in Detroit, Michigan for several months. In May 1945, Eleanor returned to Gordon where she managed the Western Union office.

William “Murphy” Myers became the love of Eleanor’s life and they were married in the First Methodist Church of Gordon on January 12, 1947. From this marriage two children were born, Bonnie Lee and Allen Gene, but both babies lived for only a few hours after their births.

Eleanor and Murphy enjoyed living in Hay Springs their entire married life. Eleanor worked at the Powles’ Clothing Store, Dr. DeCastro’s Dental Clinic, the KDUH TV Office, and for 14 years as Treasurer of the City of Hay Springs, retiring in July 1988.

Eleanor loved playing bridge, pinochle and other games and excelled at each one. Her calendar always had at least two or three card games scheduled for each week. Her biggest enjoyment in life was doing things with Murphy – both home and away, always cheering their favorite team on. In 1977-78 Hay Springs High School presented them with a “Super Fan” plaque for their outstanding support of the Hawks.

Eleanor and Murphy loved to fish and camp and almost every weekend were seen at Angostura Reservoir with their boat and camper. They had a special camp area they claimed as “their” spot and many of their friends and relatives met them there for weekends of “fun in the sun.”

They enjoyed traveling together touring the northeastern states with Security Gold and also through Nova Scotia. One of their travel highlights was going to Alaska with six of their friends in two motor homes. They always returned home with many stories to share their adventures.

Murphy passed away in 2009, leaving Eleanor very lonely. She became a resident of Pioneer Manor in July 2012 and lights up whenever her dear friends come to visit. We’re sure it brings back memories of the weekends they spent together having “fun in the sun.”

Survivors include her brother, Walter Pfisterer, of Riverton, WY; her sister, Irene, of Las Vegas, NV; a sister-in-law, Jo Myers, of Salina, Kansas, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Murphy” Myers; two children, Bonnie Lee Myers and Allen Gene Myers; sister-in-law’s and brother-in-laws and her parents, Leo and Clara Marie (Eichenberger) Pfisterer.

Donations may be sent to the Lister Sage Building, the Hay Springs Ambulance Fund or the Hay Springs Senior Center. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

