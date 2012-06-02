John William Winter, 94, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2012, at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born August 14, 1917, in Rushville, Nebraska to Carl and Myrtle J. (Dover) Winter. John attended school and graduated from Rushville High School in 1936. Following graduation, he farmed in Sheridan County and on September 30, 1940, he married Kathryn Semans.

John joined the United States Army in 1942 and served as Staff Sergeant in North Africa, France, Italy and Germany and was honorably discharged in 1945. After the war he and Kathryn settled in Gordon where he owned and operated a Hudson-Nash Dealership along with his Winter Repair Shop. In the early 1960’s, he moved his family and “Winter Repair” to Rushville. John was an excellent machinist, fixing cars, trucks, tractors and airplanes. He was a commercial pilot and often flew “medical flights,” flying patients to hospitals in the Midwest Following his retirement in 1978, he moved to Alliance where he continued to be involved in auto repair and various other activities. He enjoyed reading, ham radio, and computers. He spent a great deal of time staying on top of the latest electronics and technology. John always stayed busy and enjoyed learning new things. John’s greatest joy was his family and enjoyed family gatherings, visits, calls and cards.

He is survived by his daughters, Fran (Virgil) Fanning of Fountain Hills, Ariz. and Amber (Rick) Hancock of Alliance; his sons, John “Pat” (Kay) Winter of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Gary (Deb) Winter of Rushville, and Craig Winter of Alliance; ten grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister and his wife. Funeral services were Wednesday, June 20, 201,2 at 11:00 a.m. at Bates-Gould Chapel with Reverend Steve Meysing officiating. Graveside services with military honors followed at 3:00 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Rushville. Visitation was at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the American Legion or the VFW.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements.