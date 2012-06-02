Funeral services for Lloyd V. Carlson of Hay Springs will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2012 at 2:00 PM at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Michael Wittrock officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery with Military Honors. Lloyd passed away on June 20, 2012 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs. He was 97.

Lloyd was born on December 24, 1914 in Ethan, South Dakota. He was the third child of Ernest David and Mary Elise Carlson. He was baptized on February 7, 1915 and confirmed January 29, 1928 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ethan, South Dakota. In 1928, the Carlson family moved to a farm south of Hay Springs. Lloyd attended country school at District 93.

On September 22, 1941, he married Wilma Kubo, but the United States was at war, and Lloyd was inducted into the Army Air Force on March 23, 1942. Lloyd proudly served as an aircraft engineering technician with the 16th Air Service Squadron in Tunisia, Corsica, Naples, Rome, Foggia, Northern Apennines, and Po Valley. He was discharged in 1945 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Lloyd and Wilma farmed with his dad. In 1956, they purchased their own place south of Hay Springs. Lloyd spent his working years farming and raising cattle. He and Wilma moved into Hay Springs in 1979, but he did not actually retire until 2006. Lloyd was a hard worker, and he enjoyed raking hay, planting trees, fencing (with perfect fence lines), and watching the birth of baby calves.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ernest Albin and Carl Kenneth; and his wife, Wilma.

Lloyd is survived by his children Connie Jordan, Judith Limon, Larry Carlson and wife Debra, Merle Carlson and wife Darlene, and Nancy Walker and husband Jess; by his grandchildren Kimberly Plum, Jonathan Limon, Jennifer Sibal, Cassandra Frimann, Craig T. Walker, Kayla Carlson, Kristina Carlson and Ethan Walker; by 11 great grandchildren; and by one sister, Berneice Saladino.

