Barbara Dolezal

Barb was born March 23, 1926 in Rushville, Neb. to Charles and Bessie (Kubo) Skoda. She passed away July 22, 2013 at Rapid City Regional Hospital at the age of 87.

Barb married Frank W. Dolezal September 29, 1946 in Custer, S.D. ‘Pop’ was her very best friend, they did everything together and she missed him terribly when he passed away July 22, 2007. To this union four children were born, Lorna, Denny, Christy and Joe.

She loved her grandchildren, always having a orange pushup for a treat. Barb loved to cruise around looking at wheat crops and cattle, and was always trying to keep track of everyone. Mom also enjoyed finding new recipes and sharing old ones with everyone from her many cook books she collected. She also very much enjoyed going to church and having coffee with her church family and daily phone calls from her friend Flora.

Mom will be missed very much by all whose hearts she touched.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, daughter Lorna and sister Katie Tallon.

She is survived by her children: Lorna (Dan) Kosmiski, Denny (Jill) Dolezal, Christy (Jess) Sun and Joe (Donna) Dolezal; grandchildren: Steven Kosmiski, Kelli (Jason) Anderson, Dennis W. (Amy) Dolezal, Matt (Kourtney) Dolezal, Darcie (Austin) Forster, George Sun, Dustin Dolezal, Westley (Courtney) Dolezal; great-grandchildren: Tristin and Turner Anderson and Madison Dolezal.

Services were held at St. Mary’s Holly Episcopal Church, Rushville, Neb., Thursday July 25, 2013 at 10:00am. Burial was held in Amity Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for St. Mary’s Holly Episcopal Church or the Rushville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Unit and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.