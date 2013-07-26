Eunice Marie Power, 81, of Rushville, Neb., died July 24, 2013 , at her home in Rushville, of cancer.

Eunice was born on January 24, 1932 in Manchester , Iowa , the first of ten children born to Frances “Marie” (Meyers) and Edwin Mellody of Manchester , Iowa . During her high school years and beyond she was employed at Groves Pharmacy in Manchester . Eunice married Gene “Porky” Power on January 19, 1954 and had two daughters, Kathy (Thomas) and Connie (Graziano), both from Rushville .

Eunice and Porky moved to Marion , Iowa in 1961 where they resided for many years. Eunice worked for May’s Pharmacy and then she and Porky owned and operated Porky’s Tap and Grill in Central City, Iowa for a number of years. In the early 70’s they found their way to Denver , Iowa to own and operate the Rite Spot. Upon the sale of the Rite Spot, they returned to Marion , Iowa and then retired in Zapata , Texas .

Eunice will forever be remembered as one of the strongest women a person could know. Her work never seemed to be done. She was the backbone of her family to her brothers and sisters and was more of a mother to all 9 of them after the death of their father when Eunice was 19, and the youngest sibling 2 years old . Her ultimate joy in life were her two daughters, four grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was always a loyal friend to those who knew her.

Eunice is survived by her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren as follows: Daughters, Kathy (Thomas), Connie (Graziano) both of Rushville Ne, her grandson, Sam Schmitz (Krista) of Highlands Ranch, CO, granddaughter, Kelli Alcorn (Jason) of Hay Springs, NE, grandson Will Thomas (Christina) of Redlands, CA, granddaughter Dianna Schmitz (Josh Fedele) of Rapid City, South Dakota. Her great grandchildren are Clayton and Lillian Schmitz and Venice Fedele of Rapid City, SD, Maddux and Sullivan Schmitz of Highlands Ranch, CO and Jase and Tyler Alcorn of Hay Springs , NE. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Ronnie) Carlson of Cedar Rapids, IA, her brothers, Donnie (Carolyn) Mellody of Manchester, IA, Jerry (Sharon) Mellody of Charles City, IA, Harold Mellody of Cedar Rapids, IA and Mike (Judy) Mellody of Dubuque, IA, her brother-in-law LJ Schemmel of Farley, IA and sister-in-law Linda Mellody of Dubuque, IA and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene “Porky”, her grandson Tony Schmitz, her parents and three brothers, Bobby, Clair and Denny Mellody, and her sister Norma Schemmel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations/memorials be made to Camp Courageous , PO BOX 418, Monticello , Iowa 52310.