Eunice Marie Power
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Obituaries
- Read 1483 times
Eunice Marie Power, 81, of Rushville, Neb., died
Eunice was born on
Eunice and Porky moved to
Eunice will forever be remembered as one of the strongest women a person could know. Her work never seemed to be done. She was the backbone of her family to her brothers and sisters and was more of a mother to all 9 of them after the death of their father when Eunice was 19, and the youngest sibling 2 years old . Her ultimate joy in life were her two daughters, four grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was always a loyal friend to those who knew her.
Eunice is survived by her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren as follows: Daughters, Kathy (Thomas), Connie (Graziano) both of Rushville Ne, her grandson, Sam Schmitz (Krista) of Highlands Ranch, CO, granddaughter, Kelli Alcorn (Jason) of Hay Springs, NE, grandson Will Thomas (Christina) of Redlands, CA, granddaughter Dianna Schmitz (Josh Fedele) of Rapid City, South Dakota. Her great grandchildren are Clayton and Lillian Schmitz and Venice Fedele of Rapid City, SD, Maddux and Sullivan Schmitz of Highlands Ranch, CO and Jase and Tyler Alcorn of
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene “Porky”, her grandson Tony Schmitz, her parents and three brothers, Bobby, Clair and Denny Mellody, and her sister Norma Schemmel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations/memorials be made to
A memorial service will be held