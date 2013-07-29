Janice Ilene (Booth) Hansen was born July 21, 1944 at Crawford, NE to Joseph Mark and Anna Kestena (Petersen) Booth.

Janice attended schools in Gordon, NE and Alliance, NE. She met the love of her life Gary Melvin Hansen while her father worked for the airport in Alliance, NE.

Gary and Janice were married June 16, 1962 at the First Christian Church in Blair, NE. To this union, four children were born. Dodie Sue, Marilyn Ilene, Robin Jane, and Gary Melvin II. Janice worked various jobs in her life-time. The most important to her was being a loving wife and mother to her family.

Janice went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2013, surrounded by her loving family at home. An interment cremation and private family memorial / celebration of live service will be held.

Surviving family members include her husband, Gary, Faith, SD; Dodie (Duane) Bomar of Sheridan, WY; Marilyn (Jarvis) Palmer of Faith, SD; Robin (Brian) Morris of Carmel, IN; Gary (Jackie) Hansen II of Black Hawk, SD; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Surviving sisters and brothers are Rosalie (Harold) Kelly of Kilgore, NE; Shirley (James) Slate of Haskell, OK; Emery Jay Booth of Littleton, CO; David (Carolyn) Booth of Bateland, SD; and Ruby (Terry) Robbins of Rushville, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant sister, Caroline.

Gary and Janice owned and operated Hansen Flying Service located in Gordon, Nebraska before moving to South Dakota in 1978.

Condolences may be left at www.funeralhomesofcaring.com or Cards may be mailed to: Gary M. Hansen Family P.O. Box 275 Faith, SD 57626

The family wishes to Thank You for your Thoughts, Prayers and Condolences.

In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established to the Booth Family Reunion Fund which Janice first established for her mother in July 1991.