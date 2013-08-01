Leonard Ray Braunersrither, 89, of rural Gordon, Nebraska passed away Friday July 26, 2013, at Kimball Manor in Kimball, Nebraska.

He was born August 12, 1923, to C.J. “Charlie” and Margaretha “Maggie” Braunersrither in a sod house on his home place. He later lived and grew up on the Box O farm and ranch and attended school in that district until eighth grade riding his horse to school.

In his early twenties, he was working in Valentine, Nebraska, and met Frances Irene Hartman, who he married June 6, 1948, at Gordon, Nebraska. They moved back to the farm where he was born and he resided there until the time of his death.

Leonard was a hard-working farmer his entire life, always willing to help out a neighbor or friend doing welding or other repair work. He built the house they lived in from the ground up and loved the challenge of being able to build machines to do work on the farm. Some of his inventions included a center pivot irrigation for his wife’s garden and a self-propelled weed sprayer. He loved using his ingenuity and inventive spirit. Justin, his grandson, remembers the many hours he spent working with grandpa in his shop after school.

In the late 1960’s he rebuilt a 1946 Commonwealth airplane, and along with his daughter, Sherry, earned his private pilot license.

He is survived by his three daughters, Cindy Irene Sandoz, Sherry Ann Rhoadarmer, and Lana Rea(Jerry) Anderson. Grandchildren Justin (Trish) Sandoz, Marlin (Amanda) Sandoz, Robin Wacha-Bessert, Christi Anderson, Debbie Long; Great-grandchildren: Abagail (Abby) Sandoz, Andrew (Andy) Sandoz, Tori Sandoz, Tiffany Sandoz, Thomas Sandoz, Toni Sandoz, Mariah Cotant, Madison Cotant, Joseph Wacha, Jacob Wacha, Nathan Bessert, Adryanne Anderson, Caelyn Long, and Jayla Long. Great-great-children Cameron Sandoz, and Jailee Sandoz. And he thought the world of Rachel Shadbolt.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Frances (2006) , two sisters Mildred Kruger (2006), Opal Anna Braunersrither (1914), and one grandson, Randy Loyd (1998).

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2013, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Burial will be held at the Gordon Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.