Lois Johnson of Gordon, age 94, passed away August 1, 2013 at Gordon Countryside Care Nursing Home.

She was born February 11, 1919, to Gertrude (Brandt) and Frank Taylor, southeast of Gordon.

Lois married Arnold Johnson, December 30, 1935, in Gordon. She was a homemaker. She also worked a short time in Stockmens’ Drug Store and for 25 years she worked at Chamberlin’s Furniture Store.

She lived in Gordon all her life except for 9 years that she and her husband Arnold lived in Washington and Idaho. While they lived out west, three children were born, LoAnn, Janet and Gary.

She belonged to the Midway Club, R.Y.B. Club and was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arnold and her son Gary, twin brother Leo, brothers Harold and Boyd, sisters Frances and Collen and son-in-law Alan Elwood.

She is survived by her daughters LoAnn Elwood of Gordon and Janet Multz of Rapid City, SD; three grandchildren, Scott Multz, Francis “Pere” (Joni) Elwood and Susan Elwood, five great-grandchildren, Taran, Trenton and Kirstin Multz and Emilee and Jake Elwood, and one sister-in-law Margaret Taylor.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday August 6, 2013, 9:30 am at the Gordon Cemetery with Pastor Travis Sherman officiating. Pallbearers are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial to the Grace Lutheran Church, the Gordon Countryside Care or to the donor’s choice. Donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.