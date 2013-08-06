Billy Dahlgrin, 81, longtime Ogallala resident, died Sunday, August 4, 2013 in the Golden Living Center in Scottsbluff.

Billy Gene Dahlgrin was born September 13,1931, in Gordon, Nebr., the son of Loyal and Vernice (McCray) Dahlgrin. He received his early education at Rockford Country School, south of Merriman.

In 1949 he graduated from Merriman High School. He then was employed at the Gale Ranch south of Cody.

Billy entered the Army on November 6, 1952 and was stationed in Arkansas. After being discharged in 1954, Billy worked at the Edison Gale Ranch. He was awarded several medals including the Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, the United Nations Service medal, the National Defense Service medal, and the Good Conduct medal.

On December 26, 1954 Billy was united in marriage to Arlene M. Cotant in Cody. Billy was employed by Willis Ravenscroft.

He was employed at several ranches in the Cody, Gordon, and Lakeside area. He also was a truck driver and hauled livestock. He worked as a yardman and general laborer at Ogallala Livestock Auction for thirty-eight years, retiring in 2005.

He was a member of the Cody Methodist Church. His hobbies included bowling and going to bull riding schools with his grandson Nathan. He especially enjoyed following his grandson's school activities.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his son Billy W. Dahlgrin in 2003, his sister Agnes Downing, and two brothers Harold and Leonard.

Survivors include his wife Arlene Dahlgrin of Ogallala; two daughters: Jaleen (Wendell) Thompson of Minot, N.Dak.; and Kimberly Rae Dahlgrin of Ogallala; and four grandsons: Casey (Megan) Dahlgrin of Gering, Nathan (Jordan) Canfield, Douglas Thompson and Kenneth Thompson, all of Minot, No. Dak. and one granddaughter Jodi (Paul) Isom of Lincoln. Also seven great-grandchildren.

The family chose cremation. The Memorial Service will be Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. in New Hope Church with Rev. Eric Wait officiating.

The Inurnment will take place on Friday, at 2 p.m. in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance with military honors. A memorial has been established in his memory. Online Condolences may be sent to www.drauckerfuneralhome.com.

Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.

