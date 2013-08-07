Dorothy Pauline Macumber, 86 of Gordon, died Monday, August 5, 2013 . She was born February 26, 1927 in Ogdensburg , NY to Hugh and Dorothy Tobin. She grew up in Canton New York .

While growing up she enjoyed taking trips to the St. Lawrence River , attending parties, and the sugaring of the maple trees.

On August 22nd, 1954 , she married Duane Macumber. The couple lived in San Diego , CA with their two children.

While in San Diego she worked at Rohr Industries. She started out on the assembly floor and was later promoted to supervisor. She was the 1st woman supervisor in the history of Rohr. She retired after 30 years.

In 1986 Duane and Pauline moved to Gordon , NE. They purchased an old homestead that they remodeled. She spent most of their days, tending to the house and property, mowing the lawn, watering trees, and playing with their pets.

Pauline will always be remembered with knitting in her hands, kindness in her heart and a good story, or six to tell.

Survivors include; son: Patrick Macumber and his wife Irene of McCook; granddaughter Irish Kreis and husband Shawn, and their sons Sawyer and Miles of Green River WY; granddaughter Ami Titus and husband Jacob and daughter Tayler of CA; grandson Patrick Macumber and wife Ami Lee and children Hayden, Patrick, Rogue and Rhilee of McCook; brother-in-law Bob Skanadore of Gordon.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Duane; Daughter Lu Griffin; and sister-in-law Joann Skanadore.

Services were held Thursday, August 8, 2013 , 10:00am at Chamberlain Pier Funeral home with Jason Hurd officiating. Internment will be at the Gordon Cemetery .