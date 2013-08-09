Lula (Lu) Rose Slothower Elwood, age 90, died Tuesday, August 7, 2013 at the Gordon Countryside Care

in Gordon, NE.

She was born November 13th, 1922 to Charles Slothower and Letha Wynkoop Slothower in Riverside, Sioux City, Iowa. She attended school at Riverside Elementary, West Junior High and graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1941. She attended Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, NE and received a two year diploma in 1943. She taught Kindergarten in Luton, Iowa for one year. In 1944 she took the train to Gordon, NE to accept a Kindergarten position with Gordon Elementary School. Shetaught Kindergarten in Gordon for two years.

Lu met her husband to be, Troy Herbert Elwood, at a dance in Gordon after WWII. They were married October 12, 1947 at Riverside Methodist Episcopal Church in Sioux City. To this union three children were born; Jeffery Lynn who died at birth, Lynne Kay and Michael Troy. Troy was engaged in farming with his father near Batesland, S.D. where they lived. Lu taught for Batesland Elementary School for one year after her marriage. She taught the lower grades as there was no kindergarten in Batesland at that time. In the mid-sixties Kindergarten was added to Batesland School and Lu was the first Kindergarten teacher for Shannon County Public Schools. In the mid-seventies Troy and Lu moved to Gordon, NE.

Lu was a loving mother and loyal friend, having numerous lifelong friendships. She loved reading and introduced her children to poetry, art and literature. She enjoyed gardening and always had a large vegetable and flower garden. She was well known for her home made dill pickles, divinity and popcorn balls for Halloween treats. Lu had a strong faith and was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. After her husband’s death in 1980 she traveled. Her favorite place to visit was Hawaii. She did yearly genealogy research at the Family Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lu volunteered at different stages of her life as a 4-H leader, Farmer’s Union Youth leader, Sunday school teacher, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), as a tutor for Adult Basic Education, at the Scamahorn Museum in Gordon and at the annual Willowtree Festival. She was an active member of United Methodist Women, the Batesland Farmerettes Club, the Gordon Flower and Garden Club, Rebecah’s, Library Round Table, Social Improvement Club and Sunday Bridge Club.

She was preceded in death by parents Charles and Letha, husband Troy, son Jeffery, sister Birdie and brother Donald. She is survived by children Lynne and Michael, brother Charles (Chuck) and sister-in-law Margaret (Penny) Slothower, sister-in-law Odessa Elwood, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 13th, 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Gordon,

NE, Pastor Abigail Eltzroth officiating. Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetery with a lunch served following burial at the First United Methodist Church Friendship Hall. Open visitation is at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon.

Pallbearers are Ray Elwood, Ross Elwood, Dean Strong, Jane Glover, Bart Bolie and Scott Bolie.

Memorials may be made to Gordon First United Methodist Church, Gordon Countryside Care or the Nebraska State Education Association Children’s Fund. Memorials may be sent to Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.