Jo Ellen (Jodie) Martin

Jo Ellen Martin of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Saturday, August 10, 2013 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was 73.

Jo Ellen was born September 6, 1939 to Chester and Orel Garrett in Decatur, Texas.

She graduated from Boyd High School, Boyd, Texas in 1958. While in high school, she was a majorette. She then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where she met Boyd Egli. They married on January 17, 1964. They divorced in the mid 80’s. She married Dale Martin of Mitchell, South Dakota in the late 80’s. They divorced several years after that.

Jo Ellen was a medical transcriptionist who worked at Gordon Memorial Hospital, Chadron Community Hospital, and Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, South Dakota. After her retirement from Avera, she moved back to Gordon. Since November 2010 she had been living with her daughter and son-in-law in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Jo Ellen’s close friends and family knew her as “Jodie”.

She enjoyed knitting and loved to dance. She also liked anything with a butterfly motif and hummingbirds.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sister, Henry Jeanne Wolfe (Charles) of Boyd, Texas; daughter Cori Hastings (Larry) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; daughter Glenna Smith (Lyle Sherfey) of Lisco, Nebraska, Granddaughters Jessica Osterloo and Aevyn Smith and Grandson Eli Smith.

A memorial has been established for the American Lung Association. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, Nebraska 69343

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 14, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home. Burial took place at Mount Hope Cemetery.