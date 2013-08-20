ADDIS (DEE DEE) KING

Funeral services for Addis “DeeDee” King of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2013 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Rushville with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville.

DeeDee passed away on August 19, 2013 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs.

Addis (Dee Dee) Cole was born November 20, 1916 in Alliance, Nebraska to Samuel Hardin Cole and Addis (Miller) Cole. She attended Alliance Public Schools and graduated from Alliance High School with the Class of 1934,

She attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln Teachers College, majoring in physical education. She then taught rural school and worked with the Works Progress Administration (WPA) as the Recreation Director of Duel County.

While attending the University in Lincoln, she met Claud King and they were united in marriage in 1940. She accepted the many challenges and struggles that a “city girl” found in adjusting to rural living. To this union three sons were born: the twins, Dennis and Jack, and Thomas.

Dee Dee managed the sale barn cafe in Rushville for a number of years and worked in the Sheridan County Assessor’s office for several years.

After raising her children she renewed her Red Cross Water Safety Instructors certificate and began teaching swimming. She thoroughly enjoyed her years giving the lessons and was very sad when health issues demanded she give up teaching. She loved small animals and owned many spoiled cats and dogs over the years.

Dee Dee was an active member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, P.E.O. and Ladies Columbian Reading Club (LCRC).

Preceding her in death were her husband, Claud, sons Jack and Tom, her sister, Maxine (Maki) Hunt.

Surviving her are: her son, Dennis (Leah) of Alliance, Daughter-in-law Karen of Fairfield MT, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Memorials may be given the Parkview Transportation Fund, Cottey College, the United Methodist Women, or the donor’s choice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.