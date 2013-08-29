Greg Downing, 58, of Gordon , NE died Monday, August 26, 2013 , at Gordon Countryside Care. He was born September 21, 1954 , to Harry and Agnes (Dahlgrin) Downing in Valentine, NE. He attended a rural school then attended Gordon High School graduating in the class of 1972. He farmed and ranched all his life on the home place established by his grandparents and parents.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother Terry.

He is survived by his sister Janet (Kevin) Rayhill and nephew Cy Rayhill.

Memorial services will be Friday, August 30, 2013 at 10:30 A.M. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Peppel officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Bruce Rose, Glen Andrews, Ben Wegner, Rod Johnson, Pat Hooper, Eric Anderson, Jason Anderson, Dan Brennan and Gary Fuchser. Burial will be in the Gordon Cemetery .

A memorial has been established for the Gordon Volunteer Fire Department and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 , Gordon , NE 69343 .

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.