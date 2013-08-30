John J. Jacobson was born July 4th, 1925 in Gordon, NE to Sophia and Henry Jacobson, the youngest of thirteen children. He was raised on the family farm south of Clinton. John’s seven sisters loving called him “John Jonathan the black eyed devil.” He often kidded he was quite capable of the name! He died August 28, 2013 at the Gordon Memorial Hospital.

He attended grade school in Clinton and high school in Gordon where he enjoyed shop classes, woodworking and basketball. John enlisted in the military in 1945, he was selected to serve in the Marine Corps, initially stationed in San Diego, CA where his unit guarded German prisoners of war. John was then sent to the East coast for training to be a seagoing Marine and again guard prisoners. John could swim about as well as a rock. When he discovered he would be on a ship in the middle of the ocean he went to the YMCA where he taught himself to swim well enough to get the required 300 feet away from the ship if it went down.

John’s tour of duty ended in 1949, he returned to the farm and farming. He had enjoyed his military years and decided to enlist in the Marine reserves. No sooner had he joined the reserves than the U.S. involvement in Korea escalated. Uncle Sam beckoned to John saying, “We need one more good man.” John was stationed at camp Pendleton, CA in 1950. Before returning to service, John met Shirley Lynn Blair on Valentine’s Day 1950. From the first kiss John knew this girl would be the mother of his children.

John and Shirley were married February 9, 1952 in Santa Ana, CA. In May 1952 they returned to Nebraska and the farm life. They lived south of Clinton and later in Gordon where they raised four daughters and John ran an implement business. He was very involved in the community. Some of his activities included Toastmasters, American Legion Post 34 where he was Commander and later Henry Davis Post 161 in Rushville, bowling, couple’s bridge and church.

In 1967 John and Shirley moved to their farm southwest of Rushville and John started renovating the 10 room farmhouse. John remained active in civic and church organizations and spent a good deal of time keeping up with his four daughters and attending innumerable school events. As the nest emptied John and Shirley were able to enjoy traveling, helping their daughters with their home improvement projects and continued the tradition of attending innumerable school events, now the grandchildren’s. J

John & Shirley have been residing with the caring staff at Pioneer Manor for the last few years. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary in 2012 with a big bash at the Manor. That same year John participated in the WWII Veterans Honor Flight to Washington DC. This was a highlight with lasting memories.

John possessed deep patriotism, a love of nature and great enjoyment of family, the more in attendance at gatherings the better. John spent many hours feeding the birds, tending his roses, watering deer and shooting black birds out the kitchen window. Many a shirt was coffee stained at the breakfast table due to a sudden shotgun blast from behind. John was a very good shot, however, his best shot story seemed to improve over time going from hitting 5 birds with one shot to 8 birds with one shot.

John’s lineage includes his wife Shirley, his daughters and their spouses: Kathryn and Tim Clark of Kansas City, MO, Cameon and Jim Wefso of Lead, SD, Julianne and Stuart Rasmussen of Rushville, NE and Gaye and Charlie Chercus of Rapid City, SD, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. John is also survived by his brother, Myron, sister-in-law Bonnie and husband Bruce Weber and many nieces, nephews, greats and great-greats.

He will be remembered by his family as the best husband and father there ever was.

Visitation is Friday, August 30th, 7 pm at Chamberlain Pier Chapel in Gordon, NE. The Celebration of Life will be at 2 pm, August 31, 2013, Chamberlain Pier Chapel in Gordon, followed by burial service with Military Honors at Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, Nebraska, and luncheon at United Methodist Church in Rushville.

The family suggests memorial donations to the Rushville American Legion or the WWII Honor Flight and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.