Dale Laverne Gardner, age 91, died August 31, 2013 , at Gordon Memorial Hospital .

He was born March 4, 1922 , to John and Harriet Gardner in Gordon , Nebraska . Dale

graduated from Gordon High School in 1940. He was married to Louise Edith Stoldt.

Dale enlisted in the United States Navy shortly after hearing of the attack Pearl Harbor .

Dale served with the Amphibious Beach Battalion and fought at Iwo Jima and other Islands . In addition to war, Dale survived the Halsey Typhoons. Dale was assigned to the USS Cecil ( APA -96) which was the first Allied ship to enter Japan following

the end of hostilities. The USS Cecil was sent into Tokyo Harbor to prepare the way for the battle ship Missouri where the Japanese surrender was to be signed. Dale was one of the first men to place foot on Japanese soil as he handled the lines to tie up the USS Cecil. From the deck of the USS Cecil Dale was able to watch the surrender ceremony.

Dale spent his life as a Farmer/Rancher/Electrician. He was a Master Mason, Arcana Lodge 195 member, American Legion member and a member of the Presbyterian Church. A family man, devoted to his family, Honest and Moral man who was loyal and

hard working, generous, and ready to help anyone.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Louise, and brothers and sisters Bernice & (Ed) Closson, Lloyd C. Gardner, Nadine & (Virgil) Havener, Ben Gardner.

His survivors include: children of (Ed d.) & Bernice (d.) Closson: Berna Lee Williams, John Edward Closson, (Wylie) & Evelyn Louise Norton and Lois Ann Dansler.

Children of Lloyd & (Alice d.) Gardner (d.): Lloyd & (June) Gardner, David & (Sally) Gardner, Vicki & (Mike) Suba, Cathy Clamon, children of Nadine (d.) & (Virgil d.) Havener: Virgil Leroy Havener, Jerry & (Linda) Havener, Patrick

& (Laurie) Havener, Ginger Havener, (Pat) & Jeanne Sinclair-Howard, Bonnie Havener.

Ben (d.) & (Wanda) Gardner of Salem OR with children: Ben & (Cherry) Gardner Jr .

(Bob) & Lois Jean Millard of Kerrville , TX with Children: Lisa & (Sil) Bosch, Marshall & (Pam) Millard. Also survived by first Cousin Katherine Barth & (Gordon) Greenamyre, and children, and many great nephews, nieces, cousins, great grandchildren, and extended families. Dale and Louise raised two nephews (sons of Loyd C. Gardner): Lloyd Gardner of Tri-Cities, WA and David Gardner of Corpus Christi , TX.

Dale & Louse also raised a Grandson (son of David Gardner), Jeremy A. Gardner of Gordon , NE.

Visitation was held Tues. Sept. 3, 2013 5:00 – 8:00 P.M at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral, Home, Gordon , NE. Funeral Service was held Wednesday, September 4, 2013, 10:00 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church, Gordon, NE, with Reverend Debra Kromis officiating.

Burial with Military Honors was held in the Gordon Cemetery .

Pallbearers were Bill Cebule, Lloyd H. Gardner, Jeremy A. Gardner, Dean Strong, Gordon Greenamyre, and Charlie Kelly.

A special appreciation for the participation of the Arcana Lodge 195 Free & Active Masons, The Veterans Administration, The American Legion, the Presbyterian Church (Debra Kromis, Minister), the Wesleyan Gospel Chapel (Jason Hurd, Paster) and Jerry Kennedy. Special thanks to Bill Cebule for his dedicated and loyal friendship to Dale Gardner. A Celebration of life will be held at the Gordon American Legion at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday Sept. 4th.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Masonic Children’s Home or the