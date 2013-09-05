Carolyn Mae Booth, age 70, of rural Batesland, S.D., died at her home September 3, 2013, with her family by her side.

She was born March 21, 1943, at Dodge City, Kansas to Robert and Bernice Coats. She grew up in the Martin, Allen then Sharps Corner area. Carolyn attended grade school at Our Lady of Lourdes in Porcupine, S.D. where she was selected for May crowning in 8th grade, then attended high school at Holy Rosary Mission in Pine Ridge where she was selected Prom Queen.

She was raised in a hard working ranch family helping care for her siblings. Carolyn worked at Sharps Corner Store then she worked at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.

On August 12, 1972, she married David Booth at Christ the King Church in Porcupine, S.D. Carolyn joined the Navy family with David on that day. They moved to Norfolk, Virginia. Their son was born July of 1973 at Pine Ridge, S.D. They then moved to Patuxent River, Maryland where a daughter was born in 1977. Moving on to Virginia Beach, Virginia where they retired in 1981. They then moved to Rapid City, S.D., then west of Batesland where she has lived since 1985.

Carolyn enjoyed camping, boating, dogs, travel and most of all, her grandkids and family.

She has fought a hard fight with cancer, many ups and downs, defying the odds, for the past two years.

Her survivors include her husband Dave Booth of Batesland, S.D., son Mark (Maxine) Booth of Batesland, S.D., daughter Sheila (Mark) Wieseler of Carroll, Neb., grandchildren, Jason and Timmy Gibbons, Tyler, Abigail, Sarah and Kayla Wieseler, 6 brothers, 4 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bernice Coats.

Funeral service was held Saturday September 7, 2013, 2:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon, Neb., with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Burial was held Monday September 9, 2013, 12:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, S.D.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to the Caring Bridge, www.caringbridge.org/waystogive and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.