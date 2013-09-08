Blaine Belsky

Blaine was born in Gordon, NE to Ed and Ella C. Belsky on June 15, 1931. He departed this life on April 16, 2013 at the age of 81 in San Pablo City, Laguna, Philippines.

Blaine grew up on the Pioneer Hereford Ranch west of Merriman, NE. He attended grade school in Merriman. He spent his freshmen year of high school at Curtis Agricultural School and finished his high school years in Gordon, graduating in 1949.

In 1951 Blaine married Rena Mae Jensen of Merriman. To this union three children were born; Gary Lynn, Kristi Kay and JoEllen.

Blaine’s love of aviation led him to attend the Spartan School of Aeronautics inTulsa, Oklahoma. After returning to Gordon, this love of aviation led him down several different career paths within that field. He managed the Gordon Municipal Airport, serving as a flight instructor, an air ambulance pilot, a crop duster and a mechanic, repairing and rebuilding airplanes.

After several years, Blaine went to work for National Aviation Underwriters working out of Portland, OR, Fresno, CA and Greeley, CO.

In the early 70’s Blaine and life long friend Bill Jensen of Tulsa, OK flew aircraft test hops for the Frank Perrison Company in Tulsa. He also had an aviation insurance office with Bill’s wife Barbara serving as secretary.

Later in life Blaine made a career out of ferrying airplanes overseas to many places including Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines, Sinapore, New Zealand and Australia.

In 1977, Blaine married Belen Dioso. He continued in the aviation insurance business. After retiring, they moved to San Pablo.

Blaine is survived by wife Belen; sister-in-law Loida and family; brother-in-law Arnel and family, brother-in-law Serafin; daughters Kristi (Joe Minor) of Hyannis, Jody (Roy Johns) of Valentine; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; two nieces and families, a nephew and family and cousins including Gene Belsky (Ana Marie) of Gordon and Lois Gaskins of Eli.

Blaine was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Helen Weyerman and Margaret Lay and son Gary Lynn.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 13, 2013, 3:00 PM at the Gordon Cemetery, Gordon, NE with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Fellowship will follow at the Gordon Livestock Auction Café.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.