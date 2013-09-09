Francis L. Sager passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Francis was born April 15, 1952 in Rushville, Nebraska to Clifford and Sibyl (Fulton) Sager. He graduated from Rushville High School in 1970 and continued his education at West Nebraska General Hospital Nursing School obtaining his Registered Nursing Degree in 1973. He grew up in a family that taught their children from the Bible and in 1966 he made a personal profession to serve the Lord and continued upholding his vow until his death. On January 4, 1974 he married his loving companion Mary Beth Spinner and to that union was born Daniel in 1978 and Julie in 1981. In his living he demonstrated a quiet gentle spirit. Francis resided in the Edmond-Guthrie area most of his adult life and worked at Deaconess Hospital for 30 yrs retiring in 2003 due to his health. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking and reading. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Sibyl, brothers- Wilber and LeRoy , sisters-Shirley, Elinor Gibson and Ruth, brother-in-law-Lee Gibson, one niece and two nephews. Gratefully to have shared his life was his wife Mary Beth; son-Daniel (Deanette) Sager; Julie (Jared) Petersen and their children Peyton and Molly; brother-Vernon (Carol) Sager of Porcupine, S.D.; sister-Arlene (Ron) Freesemann of Castlewood, S.D. plus many nieces, nephews and friends. Attention: The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the organization that is seeking a cure for the Myotonic Dystrophy disease that Francis dealt with most of his adult life. Donations can be made on the website: myotonic.org. When on the site click on the tab-Get Involved. The funeral will be held at the Baggerley Funeral Home on Monday September 9th at 2pm. Visitation will be from 1 to 8pm Sunday September 8th at the funeral home. The family will be present from 6 to 8pm. Internment will follow the service at Memory Gardens in Guthrie Oklahoma.