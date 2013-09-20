Harriet F. Stetler, 85, passed away Monday, September 16, 2013.

She was a resident of Barberton for 65 years and retired from Barberton Citizens Hospital with over 30 years of service.

Preceded in death by her sisters, Joy (Don) Coon and Billie (Rusty)Thorp; stepson, Randall Stetler and is joined in death by her husband, Russell K. Stetler (whom passed away on 9/18/2013); Harriet is survived by her sons, Robert (Pamela) Graham of Pensacola, FL, Roger (Lorrie) Graham of Lewisburg, PA, Ronald Graham of Akron, OH and Roy (Monica) Graham of Copley, OH; step-daughter, Kimily (Gilles) Gagnon of New Orleans, LA; step-sons, Clifford Stetle of Mogodore, OH and Daniel (Debbie) Stetler of Burlington, IA; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Bev) Hanks of Scotsbluf, NE; sister, Barbara (Jerry) Burleigh of Gordon, NE; along with other relatives and friends.

Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.