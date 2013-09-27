Marjorie Pearl Margrave Keyser was born September 7, 1918 and passed away September 24, 2013. She was the daughter of Earl and Pearl Ireland Margrave who made their home on Spring Lake Ranch south of Gordon in the Nebraska sandhills. She had one sister, Marian, two years younger; and one brother, Dwight, two years older.

Marjorie attended public school in Gordon, graduating in 1936. She attended college in Chadron, Nebraska for one year and several summers. She taught rural school for six terms. In 1943, she married Glenn E. Keyser from Wessington Springs, South Dakota. To this union, one child, Carol Ann was born. Glenn served as a paratrooper, 507th Infantry division attached to the 82nd airborne in World War II. Glenn was killed in France in 1944. In 1948, Marjorie married Lloyd E. Keyser, a brother to Glenn, also from Wessington Springs, and also a veteran of World War II. To this union five children were born.

Marjorie was a lifelong resident of Sheridan County and worked in the Sheridan County welfare office as a social worker for nearly thirty years. She was always a beloved friend of those in need and would help anyone regardless of race or creed. She also donated time and resources to Native American programs and animal welfare. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Clinton Methodist Women and Church, the D.A.R., Eastern Star, the American Legion Auxillary, the Willow Tree Quilters, the Clinton Home Improvement Club and the Midway Club. Her hobbies were quilt making and embroidery. She was also an excellent cook and enjoyed canning jams, jellies and pickles.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husbands, baby daughter Tammy, and daughter Marilyn. She is survived by Carol Ann Keyser, Gene and wife Jeanie Keyser, Susan Keyser and David Keyser; grandchildren Reuben and wife Natasha Anderson, Margeaux Anderson, Robin and husband Danny Fox, and Paige Keyser; and three great-grandchildren. Marjorie will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend who lived her life with incredible grace.

Services will be held Saturday September 28, 2013, 10:00AM at the Chamberlain-Pier Chapel in Gordon, Nebraska and with burial at the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Donor’s choice and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.