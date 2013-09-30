Doris L. (Petersen) McGaughey, 81, of Gordon, Nebraska, died Friday, September 20, 2013 at Rapid City Regional Hospital in South Dakota. Funeral services were held September 25, 2013, 11:00 AM at the Church of God in Gordon, Nebraska.

Born on August 15, 1932 at Hay Springs, Nebraska, Doris was the daughter of Herb and Mabel (Kutschara) Petersen. As a young girl, she lived with her family in Hay Springs. She attended Hay Springs Public School and after finishing the 8th grade she went to work in a restaurant in town. On February 3, 1951 she married Jess Ray Sanders in Hay Springs. The couple lived in Gordon for several years and then moved to Hay Springs. They enjoyed fishing, dancing, and camping with their children. After many years together, they were divorced. After her divorce, she moved to Sidney, Nebraska to attend cooking school. Doris was remarried to a James McGaughey who had four children. They resided in Leavenworth, Kansas for most of their married life.

Doris was a member of Rachel’s Daughters. Her hobbies included gardening, painting, fishing, camping, and garage saling. Halloween was her favorite holiday and she loved to dress up and decorate. She loved to listen to Charley Pride and even had the opportunity to attend one of his concerts where she got to shake his hand. Collections of hers included knick knacks and porcelain dolls. Doris was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Nothing was more important to her than her family.

Survivors include her children: Ronald (Karen) Sanders of Kansas City, MO, Jerry (Leslie) Morris of Leavenworth, KS, Diane Ehlers (Mike Rask) of Gordon, NE, Bonnie (Leonard) Harris of Gordon, NE, Carol Sanders of Chadron, NE, Mary (Jimmy) Judd of Chadron, NE, and Marty Sanders of Chadron, NE; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters Violet Brueckner of Chadron, NE, Jean (Brett) Robertson of Las Vegas, NV, Judy Schenck of Chadron, NE, Patty (Gerald) Raymer Chadron, NE; her brother Edwin(Rosemary) Petersen of Chadron, NE; as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended relatives.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Jess (1997) and James (2002); sisters Annie Carlson and Evelyn Iodence; and her brother Frances Petersen.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of: Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, Nebraska 69343