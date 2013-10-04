Lance Ryan Krisher, 25, of Mesa, Arizona, died September 21,2013, in Payson, Arizona, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Lance was born August 3, 1988, the older of two sons to Ken and Darla (Smith) Krisher of Valentine, Nebraska. He attended Valentine Public School from kindergarten through graduation. During high school he worked fro Hometown Lumber in Valentine. He graduated from Southeast Community College, Milford, Nebraska with a degree in HVAC in 2008. After receiving his degree he worked for Monroe HVAC in Valentine.

In September, 2012, he moved to Mesa, Arizona. At the time of death he was employed at Magic Touch Mechanical Inc. in Mesa.

Lance is survived by his parents, Ken and Darla (Smith) Krisher, Valentine, NE, one brother, Ridge Krisher, Fargo, N.D., grandparents, Elaine Krisher, Sioux Falls, S.D., Darrel and Iris Smith, Valentine, NE., He was further survived by his girlfriend Chantel Nye, Mesa, AZ., best friend, Duane Buell, Mesa, AZ., and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Lance was held at Lakeshore Mortuary in Mesa, Arizona on Friday, September 27. Nebraska service was held at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine on September 30. Burial followed at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine, Nebraska.

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was entrusted with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.sandozfuneralhome.com.