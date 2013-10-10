Dorothy Lenore Goodin, 101, of Greeley, died Sunday, October 6, 2013 at Hospice of Northern Colorado, North Colorado Medical Center.

Dorothy was born June 3, 1912 in Ewing, Holt County, Nebraska to Charles T. and Fannie May (Lewis) Grow. She grew up in Cherry County, Nebraska and graduated from Chadron Prep School. When Dorothy was a toddler the family made a trip from Nebraska to South Dakota in a covered wagon. Dorothy attended Chadron State Teachers College and attended University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She spent 4 years teaching in Cherry County, Nebraska.

Dorothy married Vern Wesley Goodin on February 5, 1939 at O’Neill, Nebraska. He died December 21, 1995. After their marriage they lived in many communities. They lived in Gordon, Nebraska from 1947 until 1969 when they moved to Gillette, Wyoming. In May of 1971 they moved to Greeley and remained here.

Dorothy was a very artistic and creative person. She was an avid reader, a very good cook and baker and enjoyed canning. She was a hard worker. She was a lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary Post Chapter 34 Fred Sturdevant in Gordon, Nebraska.

Dorothy is survived by one daughter Carol Goodin of Greeley; two sons Dale Goodin of Lakewood and Duane Goodin of Greeley; one brother John Grow and wife Edith of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters-in-law Belva Endresen of Casper, Wyoming, Louise Ginkens of Grand Island, Nebraska; one brother-in-law Armand Berg of Casper, Wyoming. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vern Goodin, one sister Frances Bachelor and three brothers Clyde Grow, Stanley Grow and Leon Grow.

Visitation 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Stoddard Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2013 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

