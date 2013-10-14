Memorial services for Diane Cover of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2013 at 10:00 AM at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs with Father Tim Stoner officiating. A rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2013 at 7:00 PM at St. Columbkille.

Mrs. Cover passed away on October 10, 2013 at the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home. She was 65.

Diane was born on October 27, 1947 in Bucyrus, Ohio to Clarence and Gertrude (Nedolast) Kimmel. She grew up in New Washington, Ohio, with her parents and 13 siblings, graduating from high school there.

She married Charles “Chuck” R. Cover on Nov. 6, 1965, and remained in Ohio for a few years. Their two sons, Brad and Brett, were born there. Wishing to experience other parts of the country, they spent time in Nebraska and Montana before returning to Ohio where their daughter, Azure, was born.

In 1977 the family moved to Hay Springs, where Diane kept busy with Cub Scouts and the Altar Society at St. Columbkille Catholic Church and taking care of her children and grandchildren, cooking and becoming everyone’s favorite pie baker. She began working at the Hawk’s Roost restaurant in 1985 and eventually ran the business herself from 1987-91.

In 1991 the time seemed right to move on, and she spent several years cooking at the Hay Springs school system followed by five years as a cook at Pioneer Manor until she began to have health problems and decided to retire.

Diane was a kind, sweet and good lady who cherished her husband and family and her church.

She is survived by her children, Brad (Amy) Cover of Alliance, Brett (Marie) Cover of Crawford, Azure (Jeff) Summers of Rapid City, South Dakota, her grandchildren, Chasidy (Taylor) Christensen of Crawford, Mason Cover of Rapid City, Chris, Zach, Nicole and Kalyn Cover of Crawford, Emily, Hailey and Cora Summers of Rapid City, and one great granddaughter, Alyscia Christensen of Crawford.

She is also survived by her siblings, Larry (Mary) Kimmel, Kenny (Carol “Jo”) Kimmel, David (Elaine) Kimmel, Linda (Ron) Wentz, Pete Kimmel, Carleen (Gary) Solze, Ben (Becki) Kimmel, Debra (Lon) Kinn, and Steve Kimmel, all of Ohio.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Chuck; her parents; three sisters, Mary Ann Hosey, Anna Niedermier, Patricia Kimmel; and one brother, Daniel Kimmel.

It was Diane’s wish that memorials go to brain cancer research. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, P.O. Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

