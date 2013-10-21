Donna Mae Coon

Donna Mae Coon, daughter of Lucile (Cone) and Ken Hubbard, was born May 14, 1930 in Gordon Nebraska, died October 8, 2013 in Davenport Florida. .  On January 18, 1949 she married Robert C. Coon who survives her. Her son and daughter in law, Terry and Laurel Coon of St. Augustine, Florida also survive her. In California, resides Carol Arritola, her niece, husband, Don, and nephew,  Morris Coon.   Donna and Bob retired from their farm north of Gordon and moved to Florida in 1986.

More in this category: « Ruby Arlene Chambless Kenneth Hermansen Lang »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top