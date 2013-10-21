Donna Mae Coon, daughter of Lucile (Cone) and Ken Hubbard, was born May 14, 1930 in Gordon Nebraska, died October 8, 2013 in Davenport Florida. . On January 18, 1949 she married Robert C. Coon who survives her. Her son and daughter in law, Terry and Laurel Coon of St. Augustine, Florida also survive her. In California, resides Carol Arritola, her niece, husband, Don, and nephew, Morris Coon. Donna and Bob retired from their farm north of Gordon and moved to Florida in 1986.