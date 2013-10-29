James F. “Bill” Ehrman, 89, of Hay Springs, died Sunday, October 27, 2013 at Chadron Community Hospital following a brief illness. Cremation took place in Rapid City, South Dakota. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 4, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs with Fathers Joseph Joseph and Tim Stoner officiating.

Bill was born on March 11, 1924 in Gering, Nebraska to William and Lola Ehrman. He was raised on the family farm near Gering, and graduated from Melbeta High School in 1942. He attended Scotts Bluff Junior College, and enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving during World War II in Japan and the Philippines. He married Frances Murphy on November 27, 1947, in Mitchell, Nebraska. They moved to Mirage Flats in 1949 and began farming one of the original units of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District. Bill spent over 50 successful years farming on Mirage Flats and retired as the last active farmer of those who originally settled the District. He had a lifelong passion for riding motorcycles and spent many happy hours riding with his friends and family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.

Bill is survived by his five children, Kathie Johnson and her husband Erik of Billings, Montana; Cecelia Hagerman and her husband Ed of Scottsbluff; Bill Ehrman and his wife Sherry of Hay Springs; James Ehrman and his wife Irena of Sackville, New Brunswick, Canada; and Dick Ehrman and his wife Merri of Lincoln. Grandchildren include Josh Johnson, Katrina Johnson, Mandy Hagerman McKay, Ryan Hagerman, Cody Ehrman, Carlyn Ehrman, Jimmy Ehrman, Phil Ehrman, and Will Ehrman. He is also survived by his sister, Marthabelle “Tad” Schuemaker of Gering. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, parents, sister, and brother.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance fund. Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements, and donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to them at P.O. Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.