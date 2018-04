Cora May Aspinall was born April 8, 1923 , to Francis Richard and Allie Gertrude Simms in Burt County , Nebraska . In 1930 they moved to Sheridan County and then to Gordon , Nebraska .

October 21, 1939 , Cora was united in marriage to Harold W. Aspinall of Gordon. They lived southeast of Gordon where they farmed and ranched and raised their four children. She was born into a family of eleven children and cherished her childhood memories of her five sisters and five brothers and enjoyed being the seventh child.

Cora passed away October 26, 2013 , at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs , Nebraska .

Cora and Harold lived on the same farm for twenty years, and then Cora moved twenty times during her life. In 1970 Cora and Harold moved to Kearney , Nebraska , where they owned a motel and gas station, before semi-retiring. In 1983 they moved to Gering , Nebraska , and then later lived in Loveland , Colorado , Mitchell and Scottsbluff , Nebraska . After Harold passed away in 1994, Cora lived in Coos Bay , Oregon , Torrington , Wyoming , Mulvane , Kansas and Scottsbluff , Nebraska . Cora resided at Parkview Lodge Assisted Living in Rushville , Nebraska for two years. Then, following a stroke, she moved to Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs , Nebraska , and lived there for the remainder of her life. Cora loved “styling”, wearing her collection of hats and surprising the other residents and staff with her unique taste in fashion.

Cora was a small woman with a big sparkling personality, joking and laughing to her last day. She wrote her autobiography and enjoyed sharing her story with others. Cora always had creative projects in progress and sewed, painted, and did handiwork-especially quilting. Her children and grandchildren treasure the quilts she made, along with dolls and doll clothes and many other items she designed.

Cora’s focus was her family and every house she occupied became a warm welcoming home with cookies in the cookie jar and coffee in the coffeepot. Her homes reflected her love of family and tradition, filled with photos, memorabilia and prized pieces of furniture she had collected over the years.

Cora was a 4-H leader for many years, a member of the Presbyterian Church, and later of the Methodist Church . She belonged to Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution in earlier years.

Cora’s work ethic endured throughout the years on the farm: gardening, canning produce, raising chickens and turkeys to sale and sewing clothing for her girls. She was a foster parent for babies for Social Services, and managed the motel in Kearney and never stopped working, creating, contributing and helping others. This work ethic was evident in her recovery from her stroke earlier this year, as she strived to strengthen her unwilling arms and legs and to become more independent.

Cora is survived by her sisters Gertrude Hartman of Custer , South Dakota ; Nellie Hamilton of Battle Lake, Minnesota; and Laura Robertson of Taloga , Oklahoma . She is also survived by her children: Roxann Arnold and Frances Peters (Bob) of Rushville , Nebraska ; Janice Russell (George) of Mulvane , Kansas ; and her son Bert Harold of Hot Springs , South Dakota . Grandchildren include Angie Arnold (Jack) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Anthony Arnold (Mia) of Sydney, Australia; Jeff Welshans (Nicole), Jason Russell (Stacy) and Elizabeth Fitzmaurice (Greg) all of Mulvane, Kansas; A.J. Aspinall of Brookings, South Dakota; and Austin Aspinall (Amber) of Coos Bay, Oregon. Cora was the proud “G.G.” to her great-grandchildren and a favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Cora was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold Aspinall; her parents, Francis and Allie Simms; sisters Betty Lewis and Allie Aspinall; brothers Van Simms, Victor Simms, Francis “Frankie” Simms, Walter Vernon “Vern” Simms and John Paul “Jack” Simms; a niece Pam Simms and a nephew Paul Lewis.

Funeral services were held Friday November 1, 2013 , 2:00pm at Morse Memorial United Methodist Church , Rushville , Nebraska with Reverend Fred Andersen officiating. Burial was held in the Hay Springs Cemetery , Hay Springs , Nebraska .