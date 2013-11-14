Funeral services for Irene (Longacre) McKillip of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Monday, November 18, 2013 at 10:00 AM at the Alliance Berean Church with Pastor Greg Carter officiating. Burial will be at the Whitman Cemetery in Whitman, Nebraska at approximately 12:30 PM. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2013 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary in Hay Springs. Mrs. McKillip passed away on November 11, 2013 at the Chadron Community Hospital. Irene was born on May 24, 1956 in Alliance, Nebraska. She was 57. A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE, 69337. Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.