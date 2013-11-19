Funeral services for Dean Krueger of Hay Springs will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2013 at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Fred Andersen officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2013 at 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary in Hay Springs.

Donald Dean Krueger was born on April 12, 1930 to Ervin and Wilma (Waldron) Krueger in Hay Springs, Nebraska. He passed away on November 17, 2013 at the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs. He was 83.

Dean attended school at District 60 through the 8th grade and the attended Hay Springs High School, graduating in 1947. On June 6, 1951 he married Clara Mae Talbot. To this union, two children were born; Bruce in 1954 and Tamara in 1958.

Dean was drafted into the Army on January 30, 1952. He was stationed in Germany for 17 months during the Korean era. He was honorably discharged on January 6, 1954. Dean then began farming and worked on his own until going to work for Charlie Gaswick at the Gamble store from 1956 to 1957. He lived on the Luneberg farm from 1957 to 1958. Dean then decided to attend college in Denver, Colorado at the Colorado School of Trade for gunsmithing.

Upon returning from school, Dean opened a gun shop in Crawford, Nebraska. He operated it until going to work for the Cornhusker State Telephone Company in 1961. He worked for the telephone company until retiring in 1981.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; Wife, Clara Mae and Brother Dwayne.

His survivors include son, Bruce Krueger of Jackson, Nebraska; Daughter, Tamara Watson of Lincoln, Nebraska; Sister, Mardell Piper of Crawford, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren and three great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

