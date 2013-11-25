Dwight Edward Thorsen, 87, of Gordon, died Wednesday, October 20, at Countryside Care.

Dwight was born October 15. 1926, near Gordon, to Paul & Eva Thorsen. He grew up on the family farm. Young Dwight, with his siblings attended a country school on land he would later own. In his later years he would speak often of helping the neighbors with their farm work in addition to their own family farm.

After high school he attended the Gordon Bible School – a higher eduction ministry of the Gordon Church of God. He really enjoyed those days and would often tell of experiences the young adults had with various outings, etc. He met Geraldine Barger at the Nebraska State Camp Meeting of the Churches of God and their relationship grew when she came with her sister to attend Gordon Bible School .

Dwight married Gerry April 30, 1950 in McCook. NE. Dwight during this time had been farming with his uncle, Niels Thorsen for several years and as well as the home place. After their marriage the newlyweds moved into the house with Niels until Niels' death 23 years later. Then Dwight took over control of the farm/ranch. He employed a number of people over the years and always showed them the utmost respect and care. He loved animals and worked with teams of horses (as well as tractors) until the mid 1960s.

Dwight and Gerry had one daughter, June Anita who attended Anderson College and Gulf Coast Bible College in Texas . On April 30, 1978 she married James Allen Dudek of Kearney. They are the parents of Peter James Dudek of Lincoln, NE and Sarah Joy Dudek of Gordon. Sarah's daughter, Malorie Joe, was the apple of Dwight's eye – he thoroughly enjoyed her. Peter and Sarah have many fond memories of their grandparents.

Dwight was quite active in the community, being 4-H leader, youth leader, country school board member, active in Farm Bureau as a county board member, an active member of Gideons International, and very active in the Church of God.

He was kind and generous, wanting to be sure that others had what they needed. He would always be sure that the pastor had plenty of beef and garden produce. He learned early to love the Lord and to live for Him, sharing the Good News of Jesus to any who would listen.

Services will be at 10 AM at the Gordon Church of God on Monday, November 25, 2013 . Burial will be in the Gordon Cemetery . Pall bearers will be Greg Nielsen, Dan Brennan, Verlin Dohse, Clark Thorsen, Gary Ruse and David Hatch.