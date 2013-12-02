Eva Lee Andersen, 82, of Gordon, Nebraska passed away Monday, November 25, 2013.

She was born February 2, 1931 in Woodruff, Kansas to Ruby Colby Reynolds and V.L. (Doc) Reynolds. When Eva Lee was 3 they left Kansas to escape the Dust Bowl had a brief stop in Wyoming and then moved on to South Dakota for six years. Eva Lee had many great memories and stories of her time on the reservation. Then the Reynolds family settled south of Gordon, Nebraska to call home. After high school Eva Lee obtained her Teaching Certificate while attending summer school in Spearfish, SD and then Chadron State College, Chadron Nebraska.

Eva Lee met Andy Andersen at a country-dance. They were married November 18, 1951 and Eva Lee moved for the final time to the Andersen Ranch south of Gordon. Andy and Eva Lee had three children, Georgia Lee, Daniel Andrew and Jeffery Bruce.

Eva Lee enjoyed animals but especially loved her dogs, cattle and horses. Her favorite horse was named Silver who she rode many miles back and forth to teach at country schools, Hinchley, bunny hollow and minor hull. Eva Lee put up hay, fed and sorted cattle all with horses. In fact she has teased her grandkids that she had rode more miles than they would ever dream of.

Eva Lee was very generous and took great pride in caring for others. Her home was home to many nieces, nephews and grandchildren while growing up and the Andersen ranch became a kids dream every summer while Eva Lee made sure to keep every one working hard and entertained. Anyone that stopped in was always welcome for dinner and the coffee was always on as long as you could keep up with her dry sense of humor. The one item Eva Lee was not generous with was her favorite red sorting stick she kept behind the kitchen door.

Eva Lee worked tirelessly in her yard, garden and on the ranch. She had beautiful flowerbeds and also enjoyed many sewing projects. Eva Lee also planted many trees creating a forest in the middle of the sandhills. No grandkid every dared to say they were bored.

Eva Lee was a Founding member of Sherri Community Club, a member of Presbyterian Church, and the Tri State Cowgirls. She won rancher of the year in 1985.

Throughout all her life she faced all challenges with courage, patience and a positive outlook. Eva Lee was humble, generous and had a deep faith in God.

Survivors include two sons Jeff Andersen and Dan Andersen; daughter Georgia Allison; a sister Norma Burnham; and grandchildren Brady Allison, Holly (husband Colt) Bruegman; Branden, Hannah and Ciera Andersen; great grand daughter Shawna Shadbolt and many other nieces and nephews. Neighbor and friend Kathy Russell was also a special friend and help to Eva Lee.