Herny “Hank” Moeller

Funeral Services for Henry “Hank” Moeller of Rushville, Neb., will be held Friday, December 6, 2013, 10:00 a.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon, Neb.

Visitation will be held Thursday Dec. 5, 2013 from 5-7 p.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon, Neb.

Hank died Novemer 30, 2013, at Rapid City Regional Hospital, at the age of 70.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Moeller of Rushville; son, Jeffrey (Deann) Moeller of Lincoln; step-sons: Jeff (Tammy) Orender of Columbus, and Tony (Joni) Orender of Lincoln; daughter, Mary (Mark) Francis of Lincoln; sister, Geraldine (Eldon) Rettig of Lincoln; and nine grandchildren.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com