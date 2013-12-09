Dolores May “Dee” Sandoz 84, of Alliance, NE passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2013 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE with her family by her side.

Dee was born March 31, 1929, in St. Louis, MO to Geroy and Florence (Price) Young.

She was raised and educated in Missouri and Illinois graduating from Mt. Zion, IL High School. She married G. Forrester Hodgins in Illinois, and they moved to Clinton, Iowa. They had two daughters, Lelia and Pam. Dee’s second marriage was to Donald “Don” Sandoz on March 31, 1954 in Rushville, NE. They had two sons Mitchell and Jeffrey. Dee and Don lived and raised their family on the ranch south of Hay Springs. They operated a farm and ranch for 57 years. After retirement, they moved to Alliance, NE.

Dee truly lived her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. People knew Dee as a generous person, often thinking of others before herself. A grandchild commented that she was a great example of what a true-hearted person could be to the very core. Her family will always hold her close through her stories, her passions for art, photography, gardening; and her beliefs.

Dee is survived by her beloved children Lelia Hodgins and Pamela Byrnes, of Cheyenne, WY; sons Mitchell (Cynthia) Sandoz of Cheyenne, WY; Jeff Sandoz (Angel) of Alliance, NE; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her father Geroy Young and mother Florence (Young) Sanders; step-father, Burrell Sanders; brother, Francis Sanders; and a granddaughter, Kendrabeth Stombaugh.

A memorial service for Dee will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance, NE. After the service, there will be a reception at the Senior Center. Cremation has taken place and Dee’s ashes will be spread on the family ranch South of Hay Springs at a later date.

