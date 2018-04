Kyla Kay (Ruleau) Vincent, 37, of Rushville , Nebraska , died Monday December 9, 2013 , at Chadron Community Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Kyla was born March 14, 1976 , in Rushville , Nebraska to Dale and Karla Ruleau. She attended Rushville Schools and graduated in 1994. She was a member of the basketball and volleyball team, a cheerleader, band member, a girl scout, on the swim team, played softball and was a Junior Legion Auxiliary member, also a member of the United Methodist Church and active in the MYF. She attended Black Hills State University .

July 24, 1999 , she married Clint Vincent of Rushville , Nebraska . The couple lived and ranched south of Rushville with their three sons, Kendrick, Kaden and Kyler. She was employed by the State of South Dakota Health and Human Services.

When Kyla wasn’t shopping she enjoyed attending the boys activities, ranching, trips to Florida , attending concerts and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Clint, three sons Kendrick, Kaden and Kyler; her parents Dale and Karla Ruleau of Rushville, brother Karac Ruleau of New York City, sister Kalli Ruleau and her children Kyron and Kahlia of Lincoln, Nebraska, grandparents Bob and Karen Palmer, in-laws Roger and Carol Vincent of Rushville, Kristen & husband Dirk Triplett, and children Anna and Beau of Miller, Nebraska, Matt and Annie Vincent and their children Myles and Lucy of Lincoln, NE, grandparents Evelyn Vincent of Rushville, Winston ‘Bub’ Nelson of Gordon and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Kyla was preceded in death by her grandparents Delores Sandoz and Herb Ruleau, cousin Chelsey Palmer, Grandpa August Vincent, Grandma Anna May Nelson, cousin Renee Burress, cousin Lisa American Horse and uncle Larry Watson.

A celebration of life was held Saturday December 14, 2013 , 2:00PM at the Gordon-Rushville Middle School Gym, Rushville , Nebraska , with Dr. Jason Funk officiating. Burial was held in Fairview Cemetery .

A memorial has been established for Kyla’s boys and donations may be sent in care of