Leonard Schultz, 95, of Batesland, South Dakota, died Wednesday December 11, 2013, at the Rapid City Hospice House.

He was born October 17, 1918, in Plainview, Nebraska to John and Lilly Ann Schultz. Leonard married Sylvia A. Herrer at Winner, SD, in 1938. They moved to Batesland where he lived until his death.

Leonard loved his music. He and several neighbors had a band and played at many barn dances, and made homemade records. He enjoyed his polkas up to the end of his life. He also enjoyed hunting, especially with family and neighbors. The last few years he especially enjoyed a pipe out in the shop, talking about the farm, the cattle and all the farms and people that used to live in the community. He loved to fly, and provided emergency food many times, especially during the 1949 blizzard. He was a member of the civil air patrol. He also trained in reflexology.

He helped start the Batesland Volunteer Fired Department and helped build their first truck in his shop. Leonard helped organize the Shannon County Conservation District serving as a supervisor until his death. He served as director and president of the State Association of Conservation Districts and served as director and vice president of the National Association of Conservation Districts. He served on the SD State Conservation Commission, member of U.S. Corps of Engineers Advisory Board. Leonard was recognized by the State of South Dakota for his service to state and community.

He was the first to donate pine trees in the cemetery.

Survivors include his sons Ron (Olivia) Schultz and Marion (Dawn) Schultz, daughters; Leona (John) Hills, Carol (Rick) Meyers and Patsy (Gary) Fisher, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia, brothers; Tom Engels, James Engels, sister, Faye Engels and great-grandson Michael Schultz.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 16, 2013, 2:00pm at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon, Nebraska, with Pastor Jason Hurd officiating. Burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Auston Schultz, Dan Pershall, Dave Pershall, Brennen Olschlager, Wayde Broadkorb and Beetle.

The family suggests memorials to the Shannon County Conservation District or the Batesland Volunteer Fire Department and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE, 69343.