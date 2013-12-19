Burdette Taylor, 98, of Rushville, died Monday December, 16, 2013, at the Gordon Countryside Care.

Burt was born February 3, 1915, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Otto and Christina Taylor. When Burt was ten years old he and his parents and moved two miles north of Rushville. He grew up working side by side with his father.

Burt attended grade school and high school at Rushville, Nebraska. In that time he found the love of his life, Francis Elizabeth Duvall. On February 4, 1936, they were married in Hot Springs, SD. Burt and Francis had one child, Shirley Marie, in 1939. She attended grade school and high school in Rushville.

Burt was very active in 4-H, bringing grand champion hogs to the Dawes and Sheridan County Fairs. In 1949 he received his pilot license. Burt spent many hours in the sky. He would go on trips to Canada to go fishing with his buddies, or just a trip around town. Burt spent most of his life devoted to his farm.

He was preceded in death by his father Otto, mother Christina and wife Francis.

Survivors include daughter Shirley Gill of Rushville, grandson Burt Moore of Rushville, great-granddaughters Nicole (Matt) Jansen, and Megan Moore both of Rushville, great grandson Bobby Moore of Casper, WY, great-great granddaughters Matison Moore and Faith Jansen both of Rushville and great-great grandson Robert Moore of Casper, WY.

Funeral services were held Thursday December 19, 2013, 2:00pm at the Morse Memorial Methodist Church in Rushville. Burial was held in the Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, Nebraska.

A memorial has been established for the United Methodist Church Women and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.