Marilyn E. Harris, 92, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 15, 2013 at North Platte Care Center.

Marilyn Ella Mulcahy was born April 19, 1921 to Thomas and Gladys (Bruce) Mulcahy in Gordon, NE. Marilyn graduated from Clinton High School.

She married Robert James Harris in Chadron, NE on Jan. 29, 1941. Marilyn worked at home as a homemaker as well as a farm hand and loving care giver to their many animals and eight children.

Marilyn and Robert spent most of their years working on their farms in western Nebraska. In 1966, they moved to Chadron, where both Marilyn and Robert worked at Chadron State College. Later, they moved to North Platte, where Robert and his sons owned and operated Harris Woodcraft and Marilyn worked at Linden Manor. Many years later, they moved to Gordon, NE.

Marilyn attended the Nazarene Church in Chadron, Nazarene Church and First Church of God in North Platte and the First Church of God in Gordon, NE.

Marilyn enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking and caring for others. She loved writing poems and sharing her faith with others.

She is survived by her seven children; Ronald James Harris of Cheyenne, WY, Phillip Thomas (Bev) Harris, Nancy Elizabeth (John) Rice, Eleanor Gladys (Ed) Roth all of Punta Gorda, FL, Elaine Carol Zobel of Hoxie, KS, Mark Bruce (Deb) Harris of North Platte, and Karen Ann Harris of San Diego, CA; 18 grandchildren; and 37 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; loving husband, Robert in 1994; her son, Larry Robert Harris; three brothers, two sisters; a son-in-law, Gary Zobel; a grandson, Joel Thomas Harris; a granddaughter, Tanya Roth; and a great grandson, Nathan Lane Ingalls.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Robin Storer officiating. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at Gordon, NE at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.