Betty Lynn (Hopper) Jaeger

Betty Lynn (Hooper) Jaeger, 89, passed away at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, Nebraska, Sunday, December 29, 2013 after a long, bitter battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was the fourth child of seven children born to B. N. (Nuck) and Sylvia (Hankins) Hooper, born on June 23, 1924.

Betty graduated from Gordon High School in 1943. She then attended the Western Union School in Crawfordville, Indiana. After graduation, she was a teleprint operator and sought employment in Alliance. Betty met a soldier, Ray Jaeger, from New York, who was based in Alliance during World War II. They were married in Alliance on November 11, 1944. They later made their home in Lindenhurst, Long Island, New York. Betty commuted in to the City to work at Security National Bank and later Chemical Bank. She held prestigious positions at the banks as Assistant Manager, working up to Manager of Insurance, and later Comptroller. Ray worked for Drummond Aircraft, and was also a fireman.

After their retirement they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ray passed away in 1991, and Betty continued to live there until she moved to Alliance in February 2009 to be closer to family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Bernard and Dwight, and sister Fay Metzger. Also preceding her in death were her brother-in-law, Woodrow Metzger, and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Nelson) Hooper, and nephews, Bill and Barry Metzger.

Betty’s survivors are brother, Ken Hooper of Alliance, sister, Dena (Jack) Drury of Lincoln, brother, Rex (Junie) Hooper of Hemingford, sister-in-law, Wilma Hooper of Valentine, and Ellen Allen of Montana.

Also mourning the loss of their very special aunt are Sandra (Dennis) DeBusk and Connie Kirchner both of Alliance, Judy (Lynn) Cole of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Janet (Randy) Johnson of Ainsworth, Teri (Jerry) Clausen of Lincoln, Blaine Hooper of Kearney, Lynn (Dick) Beasley, Jill (Pete) Jensen, both of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Cameon (Joe) Gali of Chicago, Illinois, along with many great-nieces and nephews. Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorial services with interment will be held at a later date at Fort Logan Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.