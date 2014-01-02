Beulah Fern Becker, age 86, of Martin, SD, died Monday, December 30, 2013 at Rapid City Regional Hospital. She was born February 15, 1927, in Wagner, SD, to Glen Rayhill and Martha (Hahn) Rayhill.

As a young girl she lived on the Allen, SD farm with her parents and younger brother Robert Rayhill. When her father died, Beulah moved with her mother and brother to Sioux City, IA. She often remarked about walking to the movie theatre and only having to spend a nickel to get in. She also loved to spend her summers with Grandma and Grandpa Hahn in Avon, SD.

She moved to Martin during her grade school years and attended Martin Grade School and Bennett Co. High School. During her school years she was active in girls’ basketball and cheerleading.

She married William Otto Becker August 18, 1945 in Rapid City, SD. They lived and raised their family in Martin, SD.

Beulah enjoyed her mail route, gardening, bowling, playing cards and her friends and family. Beulah’s philosophy of life was terse and straightforward. She shared her philosophy with the public when she was interviewed by Sharon Deets, a reporter for the Booster II newspaper in Martin. The interview was published June 24, 1998. “I take it as it comes,” she says. “I always figure if I wake up in the morning, I’ve got another day coming.”

Survivors include: daughters; Peggy Livermont of Rapid City, SD, Nancy Sterkel (Kenny Sterkel), Ruthie Becker, Dixie Kosmicki, Sandy Gauer (Larry Gauer) all of Martin, SD, and one son, Jerry Becker (Anita Becker) also of Martin; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her brother Robert and a granddaughter, Beth Becker.

Services were held at 10 am, January 2, 2014 at the New Legion, with Pastor William Hines officiating, Burial was held at Martin Community Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Paul Sterkel, Bill Livermont, Pat Kosmicki, TJ Livermont, Joe Kosmicki, Nick Kosmicki, and James Kocer.

The family suggests memorials to be sent to the Senior Citizens Center of Martin, SD, and donations may be sent in care of Bennett County Funeral Service, PO Box 65, Martin, SD, 57551.