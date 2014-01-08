Alvin Dale Simmons, 72, of Martin, SD, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at Bennett County Hospital. His passing was the result of complications from an aortic aneurysm rupture.

Alvin was born on the family farm November 6, 1941. He was the eighth of ten children raised by Van and Delia (Bartlett) Simmons. He kept busy his whole life working on the farm and ranch. As a child, he attended Allen Grade School, a one-room schoolhouse south of where he grew up. After graduating from Bennett County High School in 1959, Alvin entered the Army. Basic training was at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He was then stationed at Fort Huachuca, AZ, and also spent some time at Fort Gordon, GA. During his time in the service, he married Judith Ann McComsey on July 6, 1963, and their daughter Susan was born prior to their leaving Arizona.

When Alvin was discharged, the little family moved back to the farm, where he began his career as a farmer, rancher, and family man. Son Jeff and daughter Cindy filled his home. Alvin enjoyed fishing, playing cards, bowling, and visiting with family and friends in his spare time.

He is preceded in death by his parents Van and Delia, his sister Isabelle and brother Lyle Blare. He is survived by his wife Judith, daughter Susan (Daniel) Taft, son Jeff (Michelle) Simmons, daughter Cindy (Chris) Knecht, and seven grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Surviving siblings include Beatrice McCoy of Rapid City, Doreen (Linn) McCoy of Martin, Elda (Will) Murron of Chewelah, WA, Earl (Verlene) of Martin, Vernon (Donna) of Rapid City, Elmer (Sharon) of Allen, and Walter (Lucy) of Gordon, NE.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10th, 2014, at the New American Legion in Martin, SD, with Bill Hines officiating. The inurnment burial will be at the Martin Community Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin’s brothers, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, and cousin Bob Lewis.

Bennett County Funeral Service was in charge of arrangements.