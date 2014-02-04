Alyson Kimberly Jones

Alyson was the granddaughter of Rev. Charles L, and Peggy Link-Jones of Gordon. She was born in Akron, Ohio, in June 1990, to Dr. Allan S. and Kathleen Jones. She passed away Sunday afternoon, January 26, 2014, at the tender age of 23 in a car accident.

She lived in Charleston, South Carolina and was home-schooled until the 10th grade, She graduated from Hickory School in 2008.

She worked for Robofusion, her dad’s business in Charleston, and traveled widely for business, sometimes working in the office in the Philippines. She was a dedicated Christian.

The funeral was January 31, with the burial at Magonlia Cemetery in Charleston, SC.

She is survived by her father and mother, five siblings, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wolf, grandparents in Akron, Ohio, Rev. Charles L. Jones, grandparents Gordon, Neb., many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She will be sadly missed by all of us. May God in his wisdom grant peace and comfort to all. A funeral is not because someone has died, but because someone has lived.