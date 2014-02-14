Funeral services for JoAnn Jamison, age 74, of Gordon, NE, will be Monday February 17, 2014, 2:00PM at the Bible Baptist Church in Gordon with Pastor Tom Peppel officiating. Burial will be in the Gordon Cemetery .

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Hospice or the Gordon Bible Baptist Church . Donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Chapel PO Box 970 Chadron, NE 69337.

JoAnn passed away Thursday February 13, 2014 at her son’s home in Chadron.

She was born December 3, 1939 to LeRoy and Mildred (Frohman) Stouffer. As a young girl her parents worked on the Shald Ranch southeast of Gordon where she helped with ranch work.

In 1957 she met her best friend, Dean and they married December 31, 1959 . To this union two sons were born, Josh Dean and Tim LeRoy.

Dean and JoAnn first worked on the Spade Ranch south of Gordon, then the Hayward Ranch south of Rushville. They then worked for Bill Jaggers for 13 years before finally moving to their current home north of Gordon where they ranch.

JoAnn loved being outdoors and working with livestock. She loved and cared for all animals, making pets out of just about everything. JoAnn loved reading her bible, craftwork, playing guitar, cards, going to church, visiting with family and friends, and pulling the handle on the slot machines.

JoAnn is survived by her husband Dean of 54 years, sons Josh (Ann) and Tim (Lisa) both of Chadron, NE. Grandchildren Melissa (Ryan) Brown of Kearney, NE, Valerie (Marty) Muthuswami and Justin Jamison all of Detroit, MI, Dylan Jamison, Kaylee Jamison, Tyrell Jamison, and Hannah Jamison all of Chadron, NE. Brother Jerry Stouffer of Gillette, WY, along with many family and friends.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Bobby Stouffer and sister-in-law Ann Stouffer.

JoAnn did her best to be a friend to anyone she met and guests were always welcome at her table.