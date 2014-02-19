Amy S. Hanson, nee’ Fromberg-Malkis, was born December 14, 1955 in Niagara Falls, NY to Salie and Robert Fromberg. Robert died in 1963 and Amy was adopted by her stepfather, Eugene Malkis in 1970.

Amy received her A.A. degree from Ulster County Community College in 1974 and her BS in English and Elementary Education in 1986 from the State University of New York at New Paltz. She taught primary aged children for 13 years in Virginia Beach, VA.

Amy taught kindergarten at St. Francis Indian School, 6th and 1st grades at American Horse and Wounded Knee Schools, purchasing special gifts for all of the staff members. Amy had a passion for her family, friends, reading, writing, drawing and teaching.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Amy is survived by daughter; Shana Hanson Lovejoy of Rushville, NE, and adopted daughters Chrissy (Thomas) Coomes, of Rushville, NE; TaSheena Pourier of Scottsbluff, NE; son Robert “Robbie” Fromberg of Portsmouth, VA; sisters Lesie Fromberg of Saugerties, NY, and Elka Malkis of Minneapolis, MN; brother Bruce Rollings of Rushville, NE; grandchildren Maddox Lovejoy, Myles Lovejoy, Amber Coomes and Marcus Greenamyre, all of Rushville, NE, and numerous ‘adopted’ children that she sheltered over the years.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held at the Rushville American Legion, Thursday, February 20, 2014, at 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers in Amy Hanson Memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of First National Bank, PO Box 290 Gordon, NE 69343.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

On line condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com