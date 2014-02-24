Clarence Everett Hunt, 92, of Vetal, passed away on February 19, 2014, at Bennett County Hospital

Everett was born May 29, 1921 near Franklin, NE, the first child of Ellsworth and Iva (Hammond) Hunt. The family lived in Nebraska, Arizona, and Kansas before moving in 1932 to a farm northwest of Vetal.

Everett married Carol L. Marsh on December 7, 1940. To this union were born children Arthur, Joseph, Rodney, Rhonda, and Timothy.

Everett served in WWII on Guam in the Pacific Theatre. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy following V-J Day.

Following his Navy discharge and employment in communities near Pierre, SD, the family moved back to Vetal in the middle of the infamous “Blizzard of ‘49.” There he operated Hunt’s Service and Machine Shop and ranched sheep and cattle with his father.

Everett was involved with Tuthill Presbyterian Church (Elder), Masonic Lodge 219, American Legion Post 240 (Chaplain), Vetal Volunteer Fire Department, and the local District School Board. He was a volunteer leader with 4H and with Boy Scouts Troop 38. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, card playing and visiting.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife Carol; sons Joseph and Rodney; and brother Donald. Surviving are daughter Rhonda (Glenn) Sonnabend of Milan, NM: sons Arthur (Mary) of Washington, WV and Timothy of Vetal, SD; and five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held March 3, 2014, at 10:00 AM, at the New American Legion Home, on Highway 18. Pastors Lisa Danielson and Ardeth Kocourek will officiate. Cremains are to be interred May 29, 2014 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blunt, SD.

The family suggests memorial gifts may be given in Everett’s name to the American Legion Post 240 or Tuthill Presbyterian Church. Bennett County Funeral Services, P.O Box 65, Martin, South Dakota 57551, will be in charge of Memorial gifts.

New layer...

New layer...